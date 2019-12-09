New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday announced his resignation as the Leader of Opposition as well as the leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) accepting the drubbing in the Karnataka Assembly bypolls. Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao also handed in his papers.

The two leaders have given their resignation letters to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, however, they are yet to be accepted by the party members.

“As a leader of the legislative party, I need to respect democracy. I have resigned as Congress Legislative Party leader. I have submitted my resignation to Sonia Gandhi Ji,” Siddaramaiah wrote in his resignation letter, and added, “I have also resigned as leader of opposition in Karnataka Assembly.”

“I express my sincere regret for not being able to give satisfactory results in the recently concluded bye-elections held to Karnataka Legislative Assembly despite my sincere efforts,” Siddaramaiah further wrote.

The BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a sweeping victory earlier today claiming 12 out of 15 seats in Karnataka that went to bypolls on December 5. Meanwhile, the Congress won merely two seats.

The bypolls were necessitated as 17 MLAs-14 from Congress and three from JD(S)-had rebelled against the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state, under the latter’s HD Kumaraswamy, triggering its fall and paving the way for the BJP to come to power.