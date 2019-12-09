Bengaluru: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has registered a thumping victory in the bypolls, by winning 12 out of 15 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress won on two seats while one of the seats went to an Independent candidate.

The JD(S), on the other hand, drew a blank in the Karnataka bypolls.

Further, after a humiliating defeat in the Karnataka by-elections, Siddaramaiah stepped down as the leader of opposition in state Assembly and handed over his resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Here’s a list of winners:

BJP

K R Pet – Narayana Gowda

Chikkaballapura – Dr Sudharkar

Gokak – Ramesh Jarakiholi

Kagwad – Shrimanth Patil

Athani – Mahesh Kumathalli

KR Puram – Byrathi Basavaraj

Ranebennur – Arun Kumar

Yellapur – Shivram Hebbar

Mahalakshmi Layout – K Gopalaiah

Yeshwantpur – S T Somashekar

Vijayanagar – Anand Singh

Hirekerur – B C Patil

Congress

Hunsuru – H P Manjunath trounced BJP’s H Vishwanath

Shivaji Nagar – Rizwan Arshad defeated M Saravana of BJP

Independent

Hoskote – Sharat Bache Gowda trounced BJP’s official candidate MTB Nagaraj

With the mandate, the BJP government led by B. S. Yediyurappa is set to retain power in the state and complete three-and-a-half-years of his term.

Notably, the polling for the aforementioned seats took place on December 5.

The bypolls in the Assembly seats were necessitated following the resignation and disqualification of 14 Congress and three Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) rebel MLAs, which led to the collapse of the Kumaraswamy government on July 23. Of the total 15 seats, 12 were held by the Congress and three by JD(S).