New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its list of 40 star campaigners set to light up the stage for those contesting in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly by-elections scheduled to take place on December 5.

The list names party leaders including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gouda, state housing minister V Somanna, state rural development minister KS Eshwarappa, former CM Jagadish Shettar, RSS loyalist Pralhad Joshi, among others.

List of BJP Star Campaigners for the upcoming Legislative Assembly by-elections in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/yaCueZsRvP — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) November 17, 2019

The BJP has witnessed some discontent with the disqualified MLAs who bagged party tickets to contest the by-polls. Many leaders and supporters were unwilling to campaign for the rebel legislators.

However, CM Yediyurappa managed to put out the flaming tension after conducting a meeting and holding discussions with state party leaders.

Downplaying the dissidence, Sadananda Gouda said, “Some discontent among ticket aspirants is quite common. We will take everyone along to win all 15 seats. There is absolutely no discord in KR Pura, Mahalakshmi Layout and Yeshwanthapura.”

The BJP had earlier this week announced the names of 13 rebel MLAs for the first list of Assembly by-polls in Karnataka, after welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to let them contest the ensuing by-elections.

Notably, 17 Congress-JDS rebel MLAs were disqualified by then Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh under the anti-defection law. The move had led to the falling of the Congress-JD (S) coalition government amid a high drama trust vote that led to the victory of BJP with BS Yediyurappa at the forefront of the state government.