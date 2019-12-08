New Delhi: The counting of votes of the bypolls that were held on December 6 to 15 assembly constituencies will be held on Monday. The fate of 248 candidates (234 males and 14 females) has been sealed in the EVM.

As per EC officials, the bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies have on December 6 seen a voter turnout of 67 per cent till 6 PM. However, the Hosakote constituency recorded highest voting percentage at 90.90 and KR Pura in Bengaluru east witnessed lowest voting percentage at 46.7.

Speaking to news agency IANS, EC official G Jadiyappa had said that the final voting percentage in the 15 Assembly seats has gone up to 67.9 per cent from 66.49 per cent after postal ballots were added to the votes registered in the EVMs. A total of 4,185 polling stations had been set up the state for the bypolls.

Over 26 lakh voters had exercised their franchise on December 6. Jadiyappa also added that 8 constituencies in semi-urban and rural areas witnessed a heavy turnout of 75 per cent. On the other hand, 4 seats in Bengaluru Urban had only 60 per cent voter turnout.

During the voting, some places witnessed EVM malfunction due to technical glitch. Those places include Singayyanapalya in K R Puram, and in Athani, but later they were all set right.

The by-election in these Assembly seats was necessitated by the resignation and disqualification of 14 Congress and three Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) rebel MLAs, which led to the collapse of the Kumaraswamy government on July 23.

However, the local exit polls suggested a massive victory for the BJP. With 105 members, the saffron party, which is now ruling the state, needs seven more seats to have a majority in the 225-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress has 66, JD-S 34 and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) one in the assembly.

The 15 constituencies that went to bypolls include Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chickballapura, KR Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagara, Hosakote, KR Pete and Hunsur.