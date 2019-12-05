New Delhi: An estimated 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Thursday until 5:24 PM in by-elections to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka where there are 37.78 lakh electors, stated news agency PTI.

So far, Chikkaballapura recorded the highest voter turnout of 79.8 per cent while KR Puram of Bengaluru recorded the lowest voter turnout of just 37.5 per cent, stated the report. Meanwhile, Mahalakshi layout of Bengaluru recorded 40.47 per cent while Shivajinagar recorded 41.13 voter turnout, stated officials.

According to news agency PTI, the turnout recorded in other constituencies are Athani with 70.73 per cent, Kagwad with 69.76, Gokak with 66.64, Yellapur with 72.23, Hirekerur with 72.42, Ranebennur with 67.92, Vijayanagara with 58.93, Yeshwanthpura with 48.34, Hoskote with 76.19, K R Pete with 75.87, and Hunsur with 74.47, added the officials.

Notably, the Karnataka by-election results would determine the longevity of the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state. The by-elections are necessitated by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS coalition government in July and paved way for the BJP to come to power.

The ruling BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats — Maski and R R Nagar.

While the BJP feels that the people of the constituencies will vote in favour of the party for stability and development, the Congress and JD(S) are optimistic that the voters will back them to defeat the defectors, who have been disqualified.

While there was a direct contest between Congress and BJP in most constituencies, in the southern parts of the state the JD(S) comes into the picture, making it a triangular fight.

The BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators, who joined the party, as its candidates from their respective segments from where they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress and JDS tickets.

Speculation is rife about Congress and JD(S) not being averse to joining hands once again to form a coalition government in case the BJP fails to garner the required number of seats to stay in majority.

Among 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by the Congress and three by JD(S). A total number of 165 candidates — 156 men and nine women — are in the fray for the bypolls.

(With inputs from PTI)