New Delhi: A day after welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to allow 17 disqualified Congress-JDS MLAs to contest ensuing by-polls in the state, the BJP on Thursday announced the names of 13 rebel MLAs for the first list of Assembly bypolls in Karnataka. The development comes after the rebel MLAs joined the saffron party earlier in the day.

BJP announces names of 13 rebel MLAs(disqualified) as its candidates for the first list of assembly bypolls in Karnataka. The Congress-JDS rebel MLAs had joined BJP earlier today in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/wGpMiTaxB7 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

As per the list, Mahesh Kumatalli will contest from Athani, Srimanthagounda Patil to contest from Kagwad, Ramesh Jarakiholi from Gokak, Shivram Hebbar from Yellapur, BC Patil from Hirekerur, Anand Singh from Vijayanagara and K Sudhakar from Chikkaballapur.

The list further states that Bhairathi Basavaraj will contest from KR Pura, ST Somashekar to contest from Yeshvanthapura, K Gopaliah from Mahalakshmi Layout, MTB Nagraj from Hosakote, KC Narayanagowda from Krishnarajpet, and H Vishwanath from Hunsur.

Earlier in the day, 15 out of 17 disqualified rebel MLAs, including those from Congress and JD(S) joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

One of the disqualified MLAs Roshan Baig, who has been left out, did not attend the BJP joining program. As per reports, he was not allowed to the BJP because of the IMA Ponzi scam allegations against him.

“We didn’t come out of the coalition government just to save the state from evil politics. We came out of Congress and JD(S) and joined BJP, it’s not anti-defection, it’s political polarisation. We will stand with BJP leaders and we will work along with them as they have given us a chance to work along with them. I thank you all including Prime Minister, Home Minister and BJP working president JP Nadda,” Vishwanath, one of the 17 disqualified MLAs, told ANI.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said his party will for sure win all 15 Assembly constituencies.

“They have sacrificed many things, after Supreme Court’s verdict now they have joined BJP. I welcome all leaders and their supporters who joined. We will stand on our promises, we will never ditch you,” Yediyurappa told ANI.

The Chief Minister added that the national leadership is with the state leadership, so there is nothing to worry about anything.

“Our aim is to make sure our MLAs win. 17 members who joined us they should win. Some were worried about new party and working style, I have promised them that we will work for their winning. You are our future MLAs, Ministers, so no need to be worried,” he said.

The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5.