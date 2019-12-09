New Delhi: With the BJP all set to register an impressive victory in the Karnataka bypolls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said that the people trust the BJP for political stability in the country and an example of that was ‘in front of us.’

Speaking in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, a state where Assembly Elections are currently going on, PM Modi said, “Today, people of Karnataka have shown that Congress-JD(S) cannot cheat their mandate over there. Now, there won’t be an unstable government in Karnataka as people there have empowered a stable and strong government.”

#WATCH PM Modi #KarnatakaByelection: What the country thinks about political stability and for political stability how much the country trusts BJP, an example of that is in front of us today… BJP is leading on most seats. I express my gratitude towards people of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/k1Ho75Xmse — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

“BJP is leading on most seats, I express my gratitude to the people of Karnataka,” the Prime Minister added.

The BJP eventually won on all 12 seats it was leading on and now has a majority mark in the state Assembly. Of the 15 out of 17 seats which went to bypolls on December 5, the Congress won on two while the JD(S) couldn’t even open its account. One seat, meanwhile, was won by an independent candidate.

The bypolls were necessitated as 17 MLAs-14 from Congress and three from JD(S)-had rebelled against the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state, under the latter’s HD Kumaraswamy, triggering its fall and paving the way for the BJP to come to power.

The 17 MLAs, meanwhile, were disqualified by then-Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. However, last month, the Supreme Court, while upholding the MLAs’ disqualification, ruled that they will still be able to contest the bypolls.

Assembly Elections in Jharkhand, for all 81 seats, began on November 30; the second round of voting was held on Saturday. Results will be announced on December 23 after three more phases of voting on December 12, 16 and 20.