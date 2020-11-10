Bengaluru: The counting of votes for bypolls to two crucial assembly constituencies in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumkur has begun. The early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM while the results will be out by the afternoon. The polling to four Council segments was held on November 3 and October 28 to fill vacancies necessitated due to various reasons. Also Read - Shahpur Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins

Biennial elections for 4 Council seats were held on October 28 in the Karnataka West Graduates, Karnataka North-East Teachers, Bangalore Teachers and Karnataka South-East Graduates constituencies.

In West Graduates, 70.11 per cent voting was recorded, followed by 75 per cent in South-East Graduates, 73.32 per cent in North-East Teachers and 66 per cent in Bangalore Teachers.

“Counting for West Graduates is at Dharwad in the state’s northwest region, North-East Teachers at Kalaburagi in the state’s northern region, Bangalore Teachers and North-East Teachers in Bengaluru,” said the official.

Though 16 were in fray in RR Nagar and 15 in Sira, the main contest in both the seats is triangular, as BJP, Congress and JD-S fielded candidates against each other.

The death of Sira MLA B Satyanarayana, who was from the JD(S) and resignation of Rajarajeshwari Nagar Congress MLA Munirathna from the assembly last year, led to the by-elections.

In RR Nagar, the BJP has fielded former Congress MLA Munirathna as its candidate whereas the Congress has given ticket to H Kusuma, wife of former IAS officer late D K Ravi in the seat traditionally held by the party. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has chosen V Krishnamurthy for the seat.

In Sira, the BJP, Congress and JD(S) have fielded radiologist Dr Rakesh Gowda, former minister T B Jayachandra and former (JD-S) MLA B Satyanarayana’s wife Ammajamma respectively.