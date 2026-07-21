Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Big Update: DK Shivakumar likely to induct more young faces, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara says…

To a question about the high command considering fresh faces instead of seniors, the deputy CM said that he has learned that certain "parameters" are being discussed and higher representation for youngsters is among them. "They may consider it."

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/karnataka-cabinet-expansion-dk-shivakumar-chief-minister-g-parameshwara-b-k-hariprasad-siddharamaiah-rahul-gandhi-mallikarjun-kharge-bjp-priyanka-gandhi-governor-bjp-yeddyurappa-8479701/ Copy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Karnataka cabinet expansion is likely to be held once the Congress high command clears the list of proposed names and gives the go ahead, and young faces may be given priority, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara indicated. Several aspects, including opportunities for fresh and young faces are under consideration during discussions with the party leadership, the senior leader said.

Amid buzz that the Cabinet expansion is likely soon, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, his predecessor Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief B K Hariprasad are in Delhi for discussions with the Congress high command. “They (CM, Siddaramaiah and Hariprasad) have gone to Delhi, if the high command approves following the discussion, the cabinet expansion will happen,” Parameshwara told reporters here.

When asked whether the cabinet expansion would happen before the Assembly session early next month, he said, after discussions if the high command permits, the exercise will be done immediately. “Once the high command says yes and clears the list, the Governor will be informed and considering his availability, his time will be sought (for the swearing-in of new ministers),” he added.

To a question about the high command considering fresh faces instead of seniors, the deputy CM said that he has learned that certain “parameters” are being discussed and higher representation for youngsters is among them. “They may consider it.”

Responding to a question about whether the expansion is being done with the 2028 Assembly polls in mind, he said, “I’m not directly aware of the parameters being considered, as I have not been called for discussions.”

“I think all these parameters will be considered during discussions because when I was the party president, the high command used to tell us to nurture fresh leadership. I think the same will apply even now.”

There is intense lobbying by ministerial aspirants — both seniors and young legislators — seeking induction into the cabinet.

(With PTI Inputs)