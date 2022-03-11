The leaders, who have been demanding their inclusion in the cabinet are now preparing to board flights to New Delhi for consultation with their political mentors there. Also Read - Bajrang Dal Activist's Murder: 8 Arrested, Peace Restored In Shivamogga, Says Karnataka Minister

At present, four cabinet berths in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government are vacant. Senior BJP leaders have openly demanded a cabinet expansion and some of them have asked the party to drop other veteran leaders from the cabinet to give them a chance. As per reports, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also expects a prominent cabinet berth for his son BY Vijayendra.

As per IANS report, the cabinet expansion is most likely to happen after the Ugadi festival in the first week of April. According to BJP sources, the party’s central leadership is keen on reorganising the party as well as the government in Karnataka.

BJP MLA Poornima Srinivas and former Karnataka Minister MP Renukacharya on Friday said they are ready to take responsibility if the party chooses them. Another senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal criticised the state government for the complacent attitude of its ministers in the ongoing Assembly session.

The aspirants for the cabinet berths have demanded that those who have been continuously getting plum cabinet portfolios during the BJP-led Karnataka governments in 2006, 2008 and 2019 must be dropped.

Sources say that the party’s central leadership is considering the “Gujarat state” model of complete reshuffle of the cabinet.