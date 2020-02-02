New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that the cabinet expansion in the state would take place on February 6. A total of 13 MLAs, including 10 Congress-JD(S) rebels who joined the party after December 5 bypolls, would take oath of office, the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa: Karnataka Cabinet expansion to be held on 6th February at 10:30 am. https://t.co/ggIjp8kLqj pic.twitter.com/hc9r3HVhsf — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

The cabinet expansion, which would be the second of the current Yediyurappa government, would take place two months after the bypolls, in which the BJP won 12 out of 15 vacant Assembly seats, thus passing the majority mark in the Assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony would take place at 10:30 AM at the Raj Bhavan.

The first cabinet expansion of the Karnataka government took place in August, nearly three weeks after Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister for a fourth term after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) alliance government; the two parties had joined hands to form government in the state after the 2018 Assembly polls in which the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, with the erstwhile ruling Congress finishing second and the JD(S) third.

However, in July, 14 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs rebelled against their respective parties, triggering the fall of the government. They were suspended by the-then Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, resulting in them losing their respective Assembly seats and thus necessitating the bypolls.

The speaker’s decision, however, was challenged by the MLAs in the Supreme Court which, in November, ruled them eligible to contest the bypolls.