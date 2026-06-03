DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM along with 13 ministers

DK Shivakumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday along with 13 others. Dr G Parameshwara took oath as the Deputy Chief of Karnataka.

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DK Shivakumar takes oath

DK Shivakumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday along with 13 others in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among others.

Shivakumar was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan’s Glass House. The 64-year old leader was seen carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, on which he took the oath.

Shivakumar, a 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman, was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30, following Siddaramaiah’s resignation as CM on May 28. He had served as Deputy Chief Minister under Siddaramaiah.

G Parameshwara takes oath as Deputy CM

Along with Shivakumar, Dr G Parameshwara also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Parameshwara, who is set to be designated as Deputy CM, took oath in the name of Dr B R Ambedkar. Parameshwara, who had served as Home Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government, held the position of deputy chief minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government under Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy from May 2018 to July 2019.

A prominent Dalit leader, Parameshwara served a record eight years consecutively as President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) between 2010 and 2018. Religious leaders from all major communities, including heads of various maths, were also present.