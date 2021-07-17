New Delhi: Putting an end to all the rumours swirling around his resignation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asserted there was no change of guard in the state. “There is no truth in it. Not at all, not at all. No, one asked me for my resignation. No such situation arose. There was no discussion over leadership change in the state,” said the 78-year-old BJP leader.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: No Chance of Lifting Restrictions at One Go, Unlock 4 to be Announced Soon, Says BBMP Chief Commissioner

#WATCH "Not at all…," says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on being asked if he has resigned pic.twitter.com/mQDSI7g8Pu — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

Earlier, India TV had reported that Yediyurappa had offered to quit on health grounds and PM Modi accepted his resignation. Notably, the Karnataka Chief Minister had reached Delhi on Friday. He had met with the Prime Minister and attended other meetings regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation and development projects in the state.

“Yesterday I met the Prime Minister. We discussed in detail the development of the state and I will come back to Delhi again in the first week of next month. There is no value of such news (regarding resignation),” he added.

Called on Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. Had a fruitful discussion on various development projects of the state.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/HjoHy6Y2zI — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 16, 2021

The rumours of BSY’s resignation come amid reports of growing resentment among BJP MLAs in Karnataka against the Chief Minister. Last month, party MLAs and ministers had demanded that Yediyurappa step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka.

BJP MLC AH Vishwanath had also said that 80 per cent of BJP legislators who met the national general secretary in charge of the State Arun Singh felt that leadership in the state should be changed.

Yediyurappa, however, had denied the allegations stating that confusion among members would be cleared. He also later said, “I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislators.”