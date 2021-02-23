Bengaluru: At least six people have died and another has sustained injuries after an explosion in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district on Tuesday. The blast took place near Hirenagavalli village after a bunch of gelatin sticks exploded. Also Read - Karnataka Coronavirus Update: No Restrictions On Inter-state Travel, But...... | Here's What Health Minister Said

Initial inputs said the explosion occurred when they were the gelatin sticks used for quarrying were being disposed. Some of the victims had kept the gelatin sticks illegally. They were trying to dispose of the explosive sticks fearing police raids but they exploded.

State minister Sudhakar said these were illegally held explosives and strict action will be taken over the incident.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Mines and Geology Min Murugesh Nirani said, “Unfortunate that such an incident took place after Shivamogga blast. The government will conduct an investigation and take action against those involved.”

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, “The death of six people near Hirenagavalli village, Chikkaballapur, due to a gelatin blast is shocking. District incharge minister and senior officials have been instructed to conduct a thorough probe and take stern action against the culprits.”