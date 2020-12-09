New Delhi: The BJP-led Karnataka government on Tuesday cleared the controversial Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, 2020, in the Legislative Council with the support of the Janata Dal-Secular. The new law removes almost all restrictions and gives rights to any individual to purchase farmland. Earlier, only those with an agriculture background could buy agricultural land in the state. Also Read - Newlywed Couple From Karnataka Skips Honeymoon & Cleans Up a Beach Instead, Gather 600 Kg Of Trash

Interestingly, the development took place on a day when thousands of farmers and trade union bodies across the country called for a 'Bharat Bandh', staging demonstrations to oppose the farm laws.

The JD(S), which had opposed the amendment, came in support of the BJP and got the bill cleared in the council. The Act was passed by 37 votes to 21 with nine members of the Congress absent. Also Read - This Family in Punjab Says no to Wedding Gifts, Keeps Donation Box For Farmers

The bill was cleared in the Karnataka Assembly in September but could not see the light of the day in the Monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature as both Congress and the JD(S) had opposed it.

Congress and the various farmers’ associations had opposed the bill as they felt it gives the rich the right to purchase agriculture for investment and real estate purposes. The Congress had even staged a dramatic walkout tearing up papers in the air.

The bill was crucial for the BJP which had been pitching for it.

In the 75-member council, the BJP has 31 members, Congress 28 and JD(S)14 besides an independent and chairman.

The JD(S) second-in-command and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had hinted a few days ago that he lost the goodwill he had earned when he had formed a government with the BJP in 2006-07 by joining hands with the Congress to form a coalition government in 2018-19.