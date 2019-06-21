Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy revived his 2006 Grama Vaastavya (village stay) programme from Chandraki in Gurmitkal taluk of backward Yadgir district on Friday.

Unlike his previous village stays during which he had put up with the villagers at their homes, this time the Chief Minister has chosen public places like government schools for the much-publicised programme. In both the villages, he is going to stay at government higher primary schools.

On Saturday, he will stay at Herur (B) village in Afzalpur taluk of the neighbouring Kalaburagi district. Pictures emerging on media show what elaborate arrangements have been made.

Karnataka: Arrangements in Chandraki village of Yadgir district where CM HD Kumarasway is staying, as per his ‘Village Stay Programme’. pic.twitter.com/9kLCnt6ULo — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

In fact, the state unit of BJP ridiculed the idea and tweeted, “The amount of money spend on CM’s village trip that includes his luxury food, stay, travel, cultural programs & advertisements could have been spent for the development of that village.”

The amount of money spent on @hd_kumaraswamy village trip that includes his luxury food, stay, travel, cultural programs & advertisements could have been spent for the development of that village. Huge amount of Tax payers money is spent on image make over of Kumaraswamy. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) June 21, 2019



However, the JDS hit back at the saffron party and claimed that a lot of good had come out of the CM’s outreach. It said that Kumaraswamy happily ate homecooked food unlike the BJP which got parcelled food for its leaders.

It also added, “Charity begins at home…how many countries has the PM visited in the past five years?”

Meanwhile, in an interaction with reporters in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy told media, “My village visit is one popular programme in this state. When I was the chief minister in 2006, there was a demand from all over the state to visit those villages. This time, whatever lapses are there during village stay in previous years, we are going to correct it. This programme is going to help in the surrounding area, not only that village. This is a new kind of village stay. I am going to meet all the people who want to share their problems with me from 10 AM to 6 PM. I will get information from the common man and give direction to our officers.”