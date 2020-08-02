New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday tested positive for Coronavirus. “I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine,” BS Yediyurappa said in a tweet. Also Read - UP Minister Mahendra Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19