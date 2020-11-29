New Delhi: BJP’s Karnataka unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel has dismissed reports which claimed that the party high command mulling over replacing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. “Who has raised the issue of leadership change? Who has questioned it? Has our national president or national office bearers or core committee members or our legislators have spoken in this regard?” he asked while speaking to reporters in Mangaluru. Also Read - West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Resigns as State Transport Minister, Cracks Widen In Trinamool Congress

Kateel clarified that there have been no discussions on leadership change."There have been speculations in this regard for the last three to four months and I have been saying this constantly", he asserted.

Notably, there have been rumours in some quarters that the BJP is weighing the option of leadership change in Karnataka considering the age of Yediyurappa, who is 77. Though the state BJP has repeatedly rejected such speculations, but some within the party like senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has openly talked about his replacement.

Earlier Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan had stated that Yediyurappa will continue in his post. “we are saying repeatedly that there is no leadership change in Karnataka, Yediyurappa will continue as Chief Minister. There will be no change, he (Yediyurappa) is our leader and he will continue,” Narayan told reporters.

Meanwhile, talking about cabinet expansion or reshuffle, BJP’s Karnataka unit president said that the Chief Minister along with national leaders will decide on who should be in the cabinet and all party legislators will abide by it.