Karnataka CM Oath Ceremony: Date, Time, And How To Watch It Live

Karnataka CM Oath Ceremony

After several rounds of meetings and discussions on the Karnataka CM’s decision, the Congress high command announced on Thursday (May 18) that Siddaramaiah would assume the role of chief minister, with D.K Shivakumar serving as the deputy chief minister of the state.

The decision was warmly welcomed by Congress leaders and the people of the state as they greeted both leaders upon their return to Karnataka from Delhi.

Siddaramaiah and D.K Shivakumar met with former party president Sonia Gandhi yesterday and formally invited her to the grand swearing-in ceremony scheduled for today. They also discussed the names of the leaders to be included in the cabinet.

A day after the Congress central leadership announced the chief minister for Karnataka, Siddaramaiah and D.K Shivakumar held a series of meetings yesterday in the national capital to discuss cabinet formation.

The discussions on the cabinet lasted late into the night as prominent leaders from both the central and state levels endeavored to strike a delicate balance, considering various sections, groups, communities, and regions while ensuring inclusivity for all.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka chief minister are complete, and the grand old party has invited leaders from like-minded parties to attend the event.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar confirmed yesterday that he would participate in the oath-taking ceremony.

Invitations have also been extended to leaders of like-minded opposition parties, including Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren, Sitaram Yechuri, and Uddhav Thackeray, as reported by ANI, citing sources.

Karnataka oath-taking ceremony: Date and time

Veteran leader Siddaramaiah and D.K Shivakumar are set to take oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Karnataka today, Saturday, May 20, at around 12.30 pm.

Karnataka oath-taking ceremony: Venue

As per news agency PTI, the grand swearing-in ceremony will take place at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium.

How and where to watch the swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka chief minister can be watched on all news channels.

Congress’ social media handles will also broadcast the live ceremony.

The grand old party achieved a remarkable victory in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, securing a substantial vote share and a significant number of seats. They claimed a total of 136 seats in the southern state.

