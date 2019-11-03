New Delhi: ‘The Chief Minister was quoted out of context’, said the Bharatiya Janata Party, a day after Congress demanded Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s dismissal, following a leaked audio clip wherein he (BSY) was heard admitting to have carried out ‘Operation Kamala’ in the state. “Nobody knows in what context the chief minister had said. He has been quoted out of context and such statements hold no good in any court of law as evidence,” BJP spokesperson Go Madhusudan told a news agency.

Yesterday, a massive row had erupted after an audio clip of BSY, accepting that the MLAs’ defection was engineered by Home Minister Amit Shah, emerged on social media. Yediyurappa’s audio clip was reportedly from party meeting in Hubli.

Speaking to a leading news channel, the Karnataka CM also defended himself asserting that the statement was made in a bid to pacify disgruntled party workers. “I was in Hubbali, addressing party workers of a particular constituency that would be going to bypolls, to not bring out party differences to the fore, until the Supreme Court gives its verdict in the disqualified MLAs case,” CNN-News 18 quoted Yediyurappa as stating.

He also hit out at the grand old party, saying that it was ‘foolish’ of the Congress to demand my resignation as well as that of Shah based on the video.

Earlier on Saturday, as soon the audio clip went viral on social media, the Congress submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding the dismissal of the Yediyurappa government as well as that of Amit Shah from the Union Cabinet.

The memorandum, which was submitted to the President through Governor Vajubhai Vala, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) stated that Yeddiyurappa and Shah engineered the defection of 15 Congress-JD(S) MLAs and brought down the state’s coalition government and demanded that the two be dismissed in the ‘interest of democracy’. The KPCC also attached a pen drive of the video, which was shot at a BJP meeting on October 27.

Addressing media after submitting the memorandum, Siddaramaiah said, “We met the Governor and submitted memorandum. You also know and media has played the clip on air, Yediyurappa in core committee meeting had said that the defection was done on instructions of Amit Shah.He monitored all MLAs who were in Mumbai. It’s unconstitutional.”

The former Karnataka Chief Minister added, “One is CM and one is Union Home Minister. Both tried to topple the constitution. It’s a clear murder of democracy. We met the Governor and requested him to dismiss the Karnataka govt, bring this to the notice of President Kovind and also take appropriate action against Amit Shah.”