New Delhi: With the fate of Karnataka coalition government still undecided, former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa in a cheeky remark on Friday said that “Kumaraswamy will make his farewell speech today”.

Foretelling the day’s development, senior BJP leader Yeddyurappa said, “Kumaraswamy will make his farewell speech today (Friday) and we will patiently hear it.” Speaking to the media, he added that depending on the outcome of Friday, the party leadership will take a decision.

BJP Karnataka President,BS Yeddyurappa:We respect you, Speaker sir.Governor’s last letter said the vote should finish today. People on our side will sit peacefully till late in the night. Let it take however long it takes & it’ll also mean that we can respect Governor’s direction pic.twitter.com/4RpB4s9qCC — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

Yeddyurappa, who is Leader of the Opposition, along with the party MLAs stay put in the Assembly last night, protesting the delay in the trust vote.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday missed the 1.30 p.m. deadline given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to prove majority in the state legislative Assembly.

“The Chief Minister has failed to prove majority by 1.30 p.m. on Friday as asked by the Governor,” Opposition BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa told Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar in the House and pressed for conducting floor test on the confidence motion that Kumaraswamy moved on Thursday.

The ruling combine’s strength is 117– Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker.

With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.

If the resignations of 15 MLAs (12 from Congress, 3 from JDS) are accepted, the ruling coalition’s tally will plummet to 101, (excluding the Speaker) reducing the government to a minority.

