New Delhi: Ahead of Bakrid or Eid al-Adha, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured full protection to Muslims MLAs in the state and said that people can freely celebrate their festival.

“We’re going to give full protection, I discussed with concerned police officers in the morning. We will control everything, there is no problem at all, people of the Muslim community can freely celebrate,” the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Yediyurappa’s statement came after as many as 10 legislators belonging to the Muslim community from both houses of the State legislature sought police protection for the preparations of the festival that is marred with violence every year.

The apprehension was conveyed by Tanveer Sait, a Congress MLA from Mysuru’s Narasimharaja constituency sought in a written letter. The petition stated that the ‘festival of sacrifice’ which hs been celebrated for over 1400 years fears the threat of livestock vigilantism every year.

The legislators requested the government to provide police protection as the community did not want any disturbance while the animals are transported across the state for the festival.

Eid al-Adha, better known as Bakrid, will be celebrated on August 12 this year. It is a two-day festival that begins with the sighting of the new crescent moon at the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Bakrid is one of the most important festivals of the Islam community and fall on the 10th day of one the holiest months of their calendar. Muslims across the world celebrate the festival with prayers, feasts and other festivities.