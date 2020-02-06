Bengaluru: In a much-awaited event, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday carried out his cabinet expansion with as many as 10 MLAs taking oath as ministers. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers took place at 10:30 AM at the Raj Bhavan.

These MLAs had won the bypolls in December on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s tickets after switching loyalties from the Congress and the JD(S).

Yediyurappa had earlier said that all 13 legislators who had dejected from Congress-JD(S) would be sworn in, however, the dynamics appear to have changed within the BJP in the state. As of now, Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli and Umesh Katti have been left out of the second cabinet expansion.

Clarifying the reason for the same, CM Yediyurappa had said, “There is no doubt about Umesh Katti’s inclusion in the cabinet, he will be given a ministerial berth but it is difficult to induct him into the cabinet in this expansion. I will speak to him, he will be given a big responsibility.”

However, earlier today, Mahesh Kumatalli, the lone turncoat who has been denied a ministerial post, expressed his disappointment but said he continues to stand by the party nonetheless. To this, Yediyurappa said that he will personally call Kumatalli to explain why he has not been made a minister.

The first cabinet expansion of the Karnataka government took place in August, nearly three weeks after Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister for a fourth term after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) alliance government; the two parties had joined hands to form government in the state after the 2018 Assembly polls in which the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, with the erstwhile ruling Congress finishing second and the JD(S) third.

However, in July, 14 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs rebelled against their respective parties, triggering the fall of the government. They were suspended by the-then Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, resulting in them losing their respective Assembly seats and thus necessitating the bypolls.

The speaker’s decision, however, was challenged by the MLAs in the Supreme Court which, in November, ruled them eligible to contest the bypolls.