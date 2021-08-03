Bengaluru: With Karnataka New Chief Minister’s fresh cabinet all set to expand, Basavaraj Bommai will appoint 26 new ministers for his state cabinet on Wednesday. For this matter, the chief minister is reportedly has got approval from the party high command in Delhi for cabinet formation, News18 reported. As per the report, the swearing-in ceremony of the new council of ministers will take place at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru at 5 PM on Wednesday.Also Read - Assam-Mizoram Border Row: PM Narendra Modi to Meet Assam MPs over Border Dispute

Notably, the chief minister was in Delhi to meet a series of leaders to hold consultations with the BJP central leadership on expansion of his cabinet. Earlier, many ministerial aspirants had called on Bommai and raised the matter for a cabinet berth. Former agriculture minister BC Patil met the chief minister. Among others, who called on him, include Murugesh Nirani, Shivanagouda Naik, Mahesh Kumathalli, K G Bopaiah, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and V Somanna.

On Monday, Basavaraj Bommai said a detailed discussion was held with BJP president J P Nadda on the expansion of his cabinet and the final list is expected on Tuesday. Once the list of new ministers is finalised, the day of the oath-taking ceremony will be decided after discussion with Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, he said.

The new cabinet will be selected balancing all factors, including regional and social representation. Those who migrated to the BJP from other parties need not worry, Bommai said. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and Kateel also attended the meeting.

Bommai said that two to three lists with different combinations have been submitted to the party chief for consideration. Earlier in the day, Bommai said the expansion will be done in a balanced way keeping in mind the previous team.

The chief minister said that in the current political situation, efforts will be made to take everyone together. “We are hopeful that cabinet making will be fruitful. Not only fruitful, it should serve the purpose of serving the people of the state,” he said.

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28 after the resignation of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa on July 26. He is the lone Cabinet member in the government.