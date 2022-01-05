Bengaluru: A section of students wore saffron scarves to a college in Karnataka’s Koppa district allegedly protesting against Muslim women attending classes with hijab. The students at the state-run degree college in Koppa said if hijab could be allowed to sport inside classrooms then saffron scarves should be allowed too. Some students even boycotted classes for allowing some students to wear hijab. The students have claimed that uniform norms are being violated by some students who wear hijabs along with uniform. If they are allowed to wear hijabs, they must also be allowed to sport saffron scarf and shawls, they said.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Spotted Carrying Lion in Her Arms on Kuwait Streets, Leaves Internet Shocked | Watch

A similar situation had taken place three years ago and the college administration had then intervened in the issue. The college has now called for a meeting on the issue on January 10. The Government Degree College in Balagadi, which had reportedly given in to the demand of the students with saffron scarves initially and asked women not to attend classes wearing hijab, has now decided to allow everyone to wear whatever they wish to till January 10. Also Read - Bengaluru Civic Body Sets Up 24X7 Control Rooms For Info on COVID, Check BBMP Helpline Numbers For All Zones

“We are convening a parent-teachers meeting which will also be attended by public representatives on January 10 to resolve the issue. The decision arrived at would be a binding on everyone,” Ananth Murthy, principal of the college, told news agency PTI. Also Read - Karnataka Omicron Update: 23 Fresh Cases of New COVID Variant, 19 Having Foreign Travel History

He said three years ago a decision was taken in a similar meeting and that was abided by everyone till now. “Everything was going smoothly but yesterday some students suddenly appeared in the class wearing scarves. They were objecting to the dress code of some students,” Murthy added.

A BCom second-year student Vinay Koppa alleged that Muslim women were coming to the college wearing hijab. “Three years ago, a similar controversy had erupted in the college and it was decided that no one should come to the college wearing hijab but for the past few days some women are coming to the college wearing it. Hence, we decided to come to the college wearing saffron scarves from yesterday,” the student was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also claimed that upon their request the college administration had asked the Muslim women several times not to sport hijab in the campus but they did not budge. The student warned that if this issue was not addressed then they would intensify their agitation in the coming days.

