Karnataka Commual Violence: 5 Arrested For Posting ‘Sensitive’ Video, Police To Release Social Media Dos And Don’ts List

A 'sensitive' video of Aarti being waved in front of the Jamia Mosque was uploaded on social media in Koppal, Karnataka. The police arrested five people in the case and has said to release a Social Media Dos And Don'ts List in the coming days..

Representative Image (Photo Courtesy_Unsplash)

New Delhi: A video went viral on social media in which a group of five people waved an Aarti in front of a mosque during a Ganesha Visarjan procession. The incident occured in the Gangavati town of the Koppal District in Karnataka, before the Jamia Mosque on Sunday. A case has been registered against the five accused as the video got mixed reactions on soccial media; the five people were also arrested by the police as they registered a suo moto case. The Koppal District Police is now planning to release a list of Dos and Don’ts regarding the posting of sensitive content on social media, involving different communities. What was the actual incident, why was action taken against the five people and what has the police got to say regarding to Social Media Dos and Dont’s List, read more to find out..

Trending Now

Karnataka: 5 Arrested For Posting This Video

As mentioned earlier, five people were arrested in the Gangavati town of the Koppal district in Karnataka for putting up a ‘sensitive’ video on social media and instigating communal violence; a case has been registered against Shrikanth Hosakeri, Kumar Hugar, Chenabasava Hugar, Sangamesh Ayodhya and Yamnur Rathod. According to a police official, “There was panic among people when the Ganesha procession stopped in front of the Jamia mosque. While some youth waved aarti to the mosque, some threw vermilion.” Many social media groups were also asked to take down the videos as it created confusion among people and received mixed reactions.

You may like to read

Koppal Police To Release Social Media Dos And Don’ts List

While the five people have been arrested by the Police of the Koppal District, the police is now planning to release a list of Dos and Dont’s for Posting of Sensitive Content That Involves Different Communities, on social media. For now, no specific date for the same has been given but it is being said that the directions are likely to be issued in the coming two days.

Communal Violence In Shivamogga, Karnataka

A day after the communal violence broke out in Shivamogga district, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said more than 40 people were arrested following the incident. Calling the Shivamogga city to be peaceful, CM Siddaramaiah made it clear that his government won’t tolerate such incidents of violence. He said, “Shivamogga City is completely normal now. The police are taking all possible actions there. The peace has been established in the city after the stone pelting incident. We will take up all possible measures to maintain peace in Shivamogga.”

“In Shivamogga when the Eid Milad procession was taken up, miscreants had pelted stones in the Ragi Gudda area located on the outskirts of the Shivamogga city. The stones were pelted at police as well and the police had resorted to lathi charge inevitably,” Siddaramaiah stated. Section 144 was imposed in the Ragi Gudda area of the city on Monday and as a precautionary measure, Section 144 is imposed today also.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES