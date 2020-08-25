New Delhi: Karnataka Congress supremo DK Shivakumar on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Also Read - KFC Drops The Iconic 'Finger Lickin Good' Slogan Due to Covid-19, Says 'It Doesn't Feel Quite Right'

The Karnataka Congress state president has been touring around the state to assess damages due to heavy rains and floods.

Two days ago, Shivakumar had postponed his visit to the flood-affected areas of Belagavi and Bagalkote districts in Karnataka "on health grounds".

Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, as well as Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, had also tested positive for the viral infection. Both of them have recovered and are discharged from the hospital now.