New Delhi: Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) supporters on Thursday conducted a protest at Channabasappa Circle in Kanakapura in Karnataka against the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, normal life was disrupted in the neighbouring Ramanagara district on Thursday following a bandh that was observed as a mark of protest against the arrest of the senior Karnataka Congress leader. Notably, Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Karnataka: Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) supporters hold a protest at Channabasappa Circle in Kanakapura against the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar. pic.twitter.com/G5D1A5giKG — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

Protests also erupted in various districts of Karnataka including Channapattanna and Ramanagara since Thursday morning, even as schools, colleges, shops and business establishments remained shut in the district in view of the bandh.

The bandh was called for by a local unit of the Congress and supported by its alliance partner in the previous coalition government – the JD(S). Bandh supporters staged demonstrations and attempted to block roads at some places, but were dispersed by police as the protests continued for the third day.

With no buses plying in Kanakapura, office goers were seen stranded while in other parts of the district some vehicular movement was seen during the early hours.

Police said they have made elaborate security arrangements across the district to avoid any untoward incident.

A Delhi court on Wednesday evening had remanded the former Minister, who was arrested by the ED in New Delhi on Tuesday, to the agency’s custody till September 13.

The Congress, which has dubbed the ED action as political vendetta, had staged protests in several parts of Karnataka on Tuesday night and on Wednesday against the arrest of Shivakumar, a key troubleshooter of the party, in connection with alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions wroth crores.

Several top state leaders, including former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy (JDS), have condemned the arrest of Shivakumar.

Quoting reports he received, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Wednesday said five to six buses were pelted with stones and attempts made to torch one bus each in Kanakapura and Bengaluru.

Most parts of Ramanagara district come under Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency represented by Shivakumar’s brother D K Suresh.

(With agency inputs)