New Delhi: The Congress MLA from Karnataka R Roshan Baig was suspended on Tuesday “with immediate effect” on account of anti-party activities.

The All India Congress Committee released a press statement stating that it has approved the proposal sent by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to take action against Baig for passing comments against party ideology. The Congress leader has been suspended with immediate effect.

Earlier on the same day, the KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao had sought action against the Congress MLA for his controversial outburst against the state leadership.

Since Baig held a senior position in the party, the decision of his suspension needed to be authorised by senior party members.

Shortly after the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 ended, the Congress leader had lashed out at the former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao blaming them for the party’s “flop poll campaign” in the state.

Adding to that he had said, “CLP leaders who were flying high in the sky should come to terms with ground realities.”

Baig, a seven-time MLA and a former minister, has been expressing displeasure against the Congress party leadership on not being included in the coalition cabinet headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

He had dropped hints of quitting the Congress party and appealed to Muslims to “compromise” with the situation, on NDA returning to power. His statement had led the party to huge controversy.

As a result, the Karnataka PCC had issued a show cause notice to Baig for his conduct, to which he has not responded, according to sources.

Moreover, Baig has also been linked with the financial fraud revolving around IMA jewels, duping thousands of investors, which would be brought to the notice of central leadership for further action.