Bengaluru: Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died on Thursday, the hospital in Bengaluru where he was admitted said.

He is the third lawmaker from Karnataka to have died after Ashok Gasti (Rajya Sabha member) and Suresh Angadi.

The 65-year-old Basavakalyan MLA from Bidar district in North Karnataka was admitted on September 1 after being diagnosed with severe COVID-19 infection, Manipal Hospital Director Dr Manish Rai said in a statement.

He passed away at 3.55 pm, it said.

Dr Rai said he was critically ill with multi-organ failure and on multiple supports including ventilator in the Intensive care unit under constant observation by an expert panel of doctors.

“We deeply regret the loss and express our condolences to his family and friends,” he added.