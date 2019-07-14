Bengaluru: Hours after Congress’ DK Shivakumar had expressed confidence that all the rebel Karnataka MLAs would be back in the fold and the alliance in the state would win the no-confidence motion, rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj arrived in Mumbai with BJP leader R Ashok in tow.

Only on Saturday, Nagaraj had met senior leaders like Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, had been garlanded by them and had told the media later that he had given many years of his life to the Congress and had been convinced by his seniors to stay on.

Maharashtra: Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj arrives at Mumbai airport with BJP leader R Ashok. pic.twitter.com/DZCCfLaOTV — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

BJP chief in Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa, addressing the media, again exhorted Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to step down. He said, “I will request CM HD Kumaraswamy to resign immediately because more than 15 MLAs from JDS and Congress, and also two independent Ministers have resigned and they have reflected that they will support BJP.”

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar had said, “I have confidence in all our MLAs. They have been elected from Congress party & they have been there for a long period. They have fought like tigers in their domain.”

The Congress, whose 13 of the 79 MLAs have already submitted their resignations from the Assembly, has moved about 50 MLAs to the resort.

“As the BJP has already poached about a dozen legislators to destabilise our coalition government for its ‘Operation Kamala’, we have moved about 50 of our party members to Clarks Exotica Convention Resorts on the outskirts of the city,” Congress spokesman Ravi Gowda had told IANS.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) has also been keeping about 30 of its legislators at the Golfshire Resort near Nandi Hills on the city’s northern outskirts since July 7 after three of its MLAs resigned and flew to Mumbai.

As far as the Independent MLAs, R Shankar and H Nagesh, who had taken back their support from the Congress-JDS Government on July 8, are concerned, they have written to the Speaker, asking him to arrange their seating in the Opposition benches in the Assembly.

Nagesh had resigned as Small-Scale Industries Minister and withdrew support to the coalition government led by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.