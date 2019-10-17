New Delhi: Karnataka Congress workers on Thursday protested against Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll promise to demand a Bharat Ratna for Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the formulator of Hindutva philosophy. The protest took place near a Gandhi statue in the capital city of Bengaluru.

“Modi is a traitor, he should withdraw the proposal,” said a Congress party worker during the protests, reported news agency ANI. Notably, the proposal was raised in BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Election.

The protests erupted a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the values (sanskar) of Veer Savarkar which was the basis for nationalism and nation-building. “Yeh Veer Savarkar ke hi sanskar hain jo rashtrawad ko humnein rashtra nirman ke mool mein rakha hai,” said PM Modi at the election rally in Maharashtra’s Akola.

Karnataka: Congress workers protest against BJP's promise to give Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, in their Maharashtra elections manifesto. Party workers stage protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Bengaluru. A party worker says,"Modi is a traitor, he should withdraw the proposal" pic.twitter.com/HomzeVBze0 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

Maharashtra’s 288-member assembly constituency is scheduled to go to polls on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24. Notably, the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9.