New Delhi: Days after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his Deputy Ashwath Narayan denied of community transmission of coronavirus, a minister claimed that COVID-19 is spreading at the community level in the state. Also Read - Nekar Samman Yojane: Over 20000 Weavers in Karnataka to Get Annual Financial Help of Rs 2000 Through DBT | All You Need to Know

Speaking to reporters, Madhuswamy, Tumakuru district-in-charge minister asserted that Karnataka has reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it. “We are trying to control it, but somewhere the situation is going out of hand.” Also Read - Jharkhand BJP Leader Shot Dead at a Market by Unidentified Assailants

Elaborating further, he added,”Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur Covid Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level.” Also Read - TMC MP Likens Nirmala Sitharaman to 'Kal Nagini', Says People Dying Due to 'Worst FM'