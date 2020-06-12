New Delhi: Though the number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has not yet reached a worrying stage, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has said experts have indicated a surge in coronavirus cases in the state after August 15. The government, however, is ready to handle the peak and is taking all precautionary measures in that direction. Also Read - COVID-19 Crisis: After Sri Lanka Series Postponement, BCCI Calls Off India's Tour of Zimbabwe

"About 97 per cent of over 3,000 active cases in the state are asymptomatic," the minister said, adding that experts after studying the developments in other countries and states have said that there will be a surge in infections after August 15.

As of June 11 evening, cumulatively 6,245 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 72 deaths and 2,976 discharges, the health department's bulletin said.

It said, out of 3,195 active cases, 3,185 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 10 are in ICU.