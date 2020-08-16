Karnataka Coronavirus News: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu, who announced last Sunday that he was COVID-19 positive, was today discharged from hospital after recovering from the infection. The 49-year-old leader was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru’s Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute. Also Read - Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Tests Positive For COVID-19, Undergoing Treatment

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu discharged from Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru after recovering from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/iE0WZtjo2h — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

Earlier, while announcing that he had contracted the virus, the minister had urged all his staff and others who had come in contact with him, to take precautionary measures.

Notably, Sriramulu follows both, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in recovering from the infection and being discharged from hospital in recent days.

Sriramulu also heads the state’s COVID-19 task force.

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 8,818 new cases of coronairus-its highest tally for a day-taking its overall COVID-19 numbers to 2,19,926. This includes 1,34,811 recovered cases, 81,276 active cases and 3,831 deaths.

Of the 8,818 cases, 3,495 were reported from Bengaluru alone, taking the total number of cases in the state capital to 87,680. Currently, the country’s IT capital also has a total of 14,518 active containment zones.