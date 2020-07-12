Karnataka COVID News: Amid the increasing Coronavirus cases in Karanataka, state Health Minister B Sriramulu has sounded a bell of warning that the cases may double in the next 15 to 30 days and that coming two months can present a big challenge for the government to contain the spread of the infection. He, however, assured people there was no need to panic while also urging them to follow the COVID-related regulations to stay safe. Also Read - Bachchans Get COVID-19 LIVE Updates: Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya Bachchan Infected With Coronavirus

“The number of coronavirus cases may double in the next 15 to 30 days in Karnataka. The next two months set to pose a big challenge before us,” the health minister said in a tweet. Notably, as on Saturday, the COVID tally in the state touched 36,216, including 613 fatalities and 14,716 discharges. Also Read - 'I'm Absolutely Fine': BJP MP Hema Malini Rubbishes Rumours of Her 'Ill Health'

Asserting that the state government was initiating all measures to control the coronavirus, Sriramulu said: “There is no need to panic or lose hope.” Also Read - Lockdown Extension: From Triple Lockdowns to Weekend Restrictions: Full List of States That Implemented Shutdown Amid Unlock to Contain COVID-19 Spread

Meanwhile, lockdown has been announced in Bengaluru from Tuesday 8 pm for the next seven days. Former chief minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy supported the complete lockdown announced by the government in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from July 14 to 22 in the wake of a spike in new cases in the past several days.

He said there was a need to impose lockdown in other ‘critical’ districts and also demanded banning inter-district travel except for the transportation of essential commodities. “As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts, complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said in a statement on Saturday.