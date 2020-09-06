New Delhi: Karnataka health officials have credited opening up of the economy and increased testing in recent weeks to a substantial rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. Speaking to news agency IANS, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad concurred that the opening up of lockdown in June-July onwards has resulted in cases increasing in Bengaluru. Also Read - India Far From Bending COVID Curve But Recovery & Case Fatality Rates Offer Hope | Explained

“We did planning for lockdown, but it is also true that many people who came from outside towns, states, and countries did not follow the quarantine procedures, thus it spread to a large extent. Besides this, post-lockdown, many did not show up for tests at the early stage, which is now resulting in rise in COVID-related deaths as well.” Also Read - Coronavirus in Kids: Symptoms Like Stomach Ache, Diarrhea, And Vomiting More Common That Cold

He asserted that the infrastructure in government-owned hospitals is adequate enough at the present rate of cases. He also regretted that people in Bengaluru were not following precautionary measures such as wearing masks. Also Read - Bengaluru Woman Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again, 1st Case of Reinfection in City

“Though many wear masks, they do not wear it properly like covering their nose as well as mouth. Although the BBMP is keeping strict vigil on those who flout mask rules, it is equally true that the authorities cannot keep an eye on each and every individual in a city like Bengaluru,” the Commissioner added.

Apart from this, he claimed that the number of tests has also gone up substantially in recent weeks which has also resulted in a steady rise in the number of cases.

(With agency inputs)