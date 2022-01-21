New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a decision on lifting COVID restrictions in the state including weekend and night curfew will be made on a “scientific basis”. CM Bommai said the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state and how the third wave has unfolded will be taken into consideration while making the decision.Also Read - Viral Video: Momo Ice Cream Roll Is A New Disgusting Thing On Internet; Watch Video

“We will take into consideration how the third wave has unfolded and its future consequences. It’s impact on health infrastructure in the coming days to arrive at a decision. We will also discuss the action taken so far and the existing situation and decision would be taken on a scientific basis,” Karnataka CM Bommai said. Also Read - Allu Arjun - Sneha Reddy’s Goa Vacation is All About Late Night Parties, Drives, Chill Scenes And More -Watch

The Karnataka chief minister’s remarks came moments ahead of the key meet with expert committee members on the COVID-19 situation in the state. A decision on the continuation of weekend curfew in Karnataka will be made at the meeting. Also Read - Introduction to International Cricket Late Has Matured Me As a Player: Devon Conway

Many legislators, MPs and organisations are set to convey their opinion on the issue. A suitable decision would be taken based on the views of the experts and the trend of the prevailing third wave of Covid, Bommai said.

“The state government is doing its duty in the form of ‘Thrividha Dasoha’ of providing Anna (food), ‘Ashraya’ (shelter) and ‘Akshara’ (education) for the deprived,” Chief Minister Bommai said.

With a surge in cases, the government had last week decided to extend the existing COVID curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January. According to experts, the coronavirus cases in Karnataka are likely to peak by end of this month and early February.