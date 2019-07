New Delhi: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified a total of 14 MLAs from the rebel Congress-JDS MLAs on Sunday. The disqualified legislators include Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, H Vishwanath, ST Somashekhar among others.

The Karnataka Assembly Speaker during his announcement also broke down speaking about senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy, who passed away at the age of 77 earlier today.