New Delhi: As high drama rocked Karnataka for over two weeks with 16 MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition resigning from the assembly, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy’s government is now all set to face a floor test on Thursday.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah had on Monday announced that discussion on the vote of confidence will be taken up at 11 AM on July 18 in Karnataka Assembly.

Over the past few days, 16 lawmakers–13 from the Congress and three from the JD(S)–have resigned from the assembly, putting the ruling coalition in the state on the brink of collapse.

The numbers of the coalition have reduced from 117 to 101. The BJP has 105 MLAs in the 224-member House where the halfway mark is 113 and has said recently that all its MLAs are together. However, the numbers would drop only if the resignations are accepted or the MLAs are disqualified.

Notably, a motion of no confidence against the government in the state can only be introduced in the State Legislative Assembly. If it is passed by a majority vote, then the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers must collectively resign. Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy pre-empted BJP’s move of seeking a no-confidence motion and sought to go for a floor test.

A floor test is taken to know whether the executive enjoys the confidence of the legislature. Under this, a Chief Minister, in this case, Kumaraswamy, can be asked to prove majority on the floor of the Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave complete liberty to Assembly Speaker K. R. Ramesh Kumar and said he could arrive at a decision within a timeframe.

The top court also maintained that the disgruntled MLAs cannot be forced to participate in the trust vote. In the event that all the 15 MLAs remain absent from the Assembly, the ruling Congress-JD(S) government will topple.