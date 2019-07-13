Bengaluru: In the past week, ever since Karnataka took centrestage because of the resignation spree of Congress and JDS MLAs and the alliance government on the brink of collapse, some terms have come up, like floor test and no-confidence motion.

Here’s an explanation of these terms:

No-confidence motion: A motion of no confidence against the government in the state can only be introduced in the State Legislative Assembly. If it is passed by a majority vote, then the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers must collectively resign. Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy pre-empted BJP’s move of seeking a no-confidence motion and sought to go for a floor test.

Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa said on Saturday that the Opposition was ready for a no-confidence motion. “We have no objection to a no-confidence motion. We will wait until Monday when we are ready to face the no-confidence motion,” Yeddyurappa was quoted as saying by ANI.

A floor test is taken to know whether the executive enjoys the confidence of the legislature. Under this, a Chief Minister, in this case, Kumarasway, can be asked to prove majority on the floor of the Legislative Assembly.

Since the Governor appoints the leader of the party with the majority of seats in the House, in case that majority is questioned, it is this leader who has to move a vote of confidence and prove his majority among those present and voting.

The Chief Minister has to resign if they fail to prove their majority in the house. This happens both in the parliament and the state legislative assemblies.