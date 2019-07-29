New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka headed by BS Yediyurappa, who took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on Friday, proved its majority in the truncated state Assembly winning the confidence motion by a voice vote in Monday’s special Assembly session.

However, in a turn of events, with the end of the trust vote and Yediyurappa’s victory, Speaker Ramesh Kumar tendered in his resignation from the post.

Sixty-nine-year-old KR Ramesh Kumar, who represents the Congress from Srinivasapura constituency in Kolar, gave his farewell speech soon after Yediyurappa won the floor test. “I have decided to relieve myself from this office…I have decided to resign,” he said.

As the Speaker declared a one-line motion expressing confidence in the Ministry headed by Yediyurappa, the BJP comfortably marked its majority by winning the floor test.

Speaking in the Assembly ahead of the trust vote, Yediyurappa had said, “Forget and forgive is something I believe in. I love people who oppose me as well. I want to thank Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda.”

On the eve of the trust vote, Kumar had disqualified 11 Congress MLAs and three JDS lawmakers till the end of the current term of the House in May 2023, in addition to three earlier, bringing down the majority mark to 105, equivalent of the strength of 105 of the BJP. With the support of one independent MLA, the party currently had 106 seats, keeping Yediyurappa’s position in a secured state.

Meanwhile, the Speaker announced his resignation after a 14-month-long tenure in office, amid reports that the BJP was mulling moving a no-confidence motion against him.