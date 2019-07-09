Bengaluru: In a major setback to the JD(S)-Congress ruling coalition in Karnataka, Roshan Baig has resigned from the post of MLA, ANI reported on Tuesday.

Congress leader Roshan Baig has confirmed that he has just stepped down from the post of MLA, but has not quit the party, News18 reported.

Baig had earlier hinted of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting as a Congress MLA. “I am hurt by the way the Congress party treated me. I’ll resign from my MLA post and join BJP,” Baig had said.

Last month, Roshan Baig was suspended from the party on account of anti-party activities. The All India Congress Committee had released a press statement stating that it had approved the proposal sent by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to take action against Baig for passing comments against party ideology.

Baig has been allegedly linked to Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case.