New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit chief BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday rejected Congress’s charge that the saffron party was behind the resignation of its two MLAs –Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Besides, the former Karnataka CM also denied being in contact with any disgruntled legislators of the Congress or the JD(S). Furthermore, he accused state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao of trying to divert attention from the differences among his party leaders by blaming the BJP.

“We never said we will carry out any ‘operation’ against the Congress or the JD(S). We had said some disgruntled (MLAs) may come out,” BSY said.

When asked if the BJP had a plan to move a no confidence motion against the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state assembly, Yeddyurappa there was no such plan yet. “There is no question of it. Our legislature party is yet to meet. Based on the political situation we will take a decision,” he said.

On Congress leaders threatening a ‘reverse operation’ against the BJP, Yeddyurappa said they had been saying this for the last three months and dared them to carry it out.

“Let them do it…have we said don’t do it? They have been saying this for the last three months, none of us will move. We are all together, 105 BJP MLAs are united,” he asserted.

Earlier on Monday, Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi sent their resignations to the assembly speaker.

Singh, a former BJP member who joined the Congress ahead of the assembly elections last year, said he decided to resign over his demands, including creation of a separate Vijayangar district and cancellation of the nod for sale of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel in mine-rich Ballari district.