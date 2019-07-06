











New Delhi: In a massive jolt to the coalition Karnataka government, eight Congress and three Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) legislators resigned from their respective Assembly segments on Saturday and soon after BJP’s DV Sadananda Gowda dropped a bomb when he said, “BS Yeddyurappa will be the Chief Minister if a new government is formed in Karnataka.”

Speaking to the media, Gowda said that if the Governor calls the party to prove majority on the floor of the house then they certainly will. “Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the government. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us.”

In the 225-member Assembly, including one nominated, the Congress has 79 excluding the Speaker, JD-S 37 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 105.

With the support of three other members, including one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) (a regional outfit) and an Independent, the ruling alliance has 118, 5 more than the halfway mark of 113, required for a simple majority.

DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP on 11 Karnataka Congress-JDS MLAs submitting resignation to Speaker: They thought it’s high time to come out of that party&resigned from legislators post as they felt that continuing as MLAs was not good in the larger interest of their constituency & state pic.twitter.com/Q6f6gYe8wy — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

Out of eight, the five Congress MLAs who resigned are Pratapgauda Patil from Maski Assembly segment, B.C. Patil (Hirekerur), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), Shivram Hebbar (Yellapur) and Mahesh Kumatahalli (Athani).

The three JD-S MLAs are A.H. Vishwanath (Hunsur), N. Narayana Gowda (K.R. Pete) and Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmim in Bengaluru northwest).

Though Jarkiholi resigned on July 1, his resignation was not accepted by the Speaker, as it was faxed to his office, which is against the procedure.

Congress legislator Anand Singh from Vijayanagara segment resigned on July 1. As he personally handed over his resignation letter to the Speaker, he acknowledged receiving it.

As the legislators could not meet the Speaker in his office, they went to the Raj Bhavan to apprise Governor Vajubhai Vala of their decision to resign.

In a related development, senior Congress legislator Ramalinga Reddy told reporters that he had also decided to resign from the party.

With IANS inputs