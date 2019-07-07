New Delhi: A day after Congress-JD(S) coalition government trembled in view of 12 MLAs resigning from their Karnataka Assembly segments, hectic parleys took place between both the parties’ leadership to chart out the next course of action.

Reports suggest that Congress and JD(S) leaders have started to reach out to disgruntled MLAs, urging them to reconsider or take back their resignation.

“Senior leaders in both the parties are holding talks to address the concerns of the rebels and ensure they withdraw their resignations. However, they are unable to contact and convince them as about 10 of them flew to Mumbai on Saturday evening,” a Congress-JD(S) spokesman told news agency IANS.

Congress MLA from Bellary Rural B Nagendra, who is one of the MLAs present at Sofitel hotel in Mumbai, was one of those called by Congress leaders to Windsor Manor Hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress in-charge KC Venugopal, has been discussing the grievances of the rebels with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, state working President Eshwar Khandre and senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Venugopal spoke to senior rebel legislator Ramalinga Reddy, assured him to address his concerns and advised him to withdraw his resignation. Reddy has also been urged to contact the other rebels and convince them to withdraw their resignations,” the official said.

Nine Congress and three JD(S) lawmakers submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Saturday, expressing lack of confidence in the coalition government leadership.

The nine Congress rebel MLAs are Pratapgauda Patil (Maski), B.C. Patil (Hirekerur), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), Shivram Hebbar (Yellapur) Mahesh Kumatahalli (Athani), Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout), S.T Somashekar (Yeshvantpur), Munirathna (RR Nagar) and S.N. Subba Reddy (KGF in Kolar).

The three rebel JD-S MLAs are A.H. Vishwanath (Hunsur), N. Narayana Gowda (K.R. Pete) and Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout).

THIEF INSIDE THE PARTY

A senior Congress leader on Sunday insinuated that party strongman Siddaramaiah has been sabotaging the Karnataka government and called him ‘a thief inside the party’.

News agency ANI reported that the leader on condition of anonymity said, “There are thieves inside the house (Congress). One man (Siddaramaiah) is doing this for his prestige. He is playing all these games. MLAs who are there (in Mumbai) are in constant touch with Siddaramaiah but I don’t know what my party high command is doing.”

Notable, of the Congress rebels, Somashekar and Munirathna, loyalists of Siddaramaiah, want the latter to be made chief minister again. Both were ministers in the previous Congress government, Siddaramaiah headed from 2013 to 2018.

“In the JD(S), party supremo HD Deve Gowda held talks with the party’s newly appointed state President KK Kumaraswamy and PWD Minister HD Revanna at his residence to make rebels Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda withdraw their resignations,” said party spokesman Ramesh Babu.

Both the allies are waiting for the return of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy by Sunday night from a week-long private visit to the US to explore a Cabinet reshuffle for inducting some of the rebels like Reddy and Patil by dropping a couple of Congress ministers.

With IANS and ANI inputs