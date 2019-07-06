New Delhi: Trouble brews for Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka with reports of eight more coalition MLAs quitting on Saturday. Congress MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, BC Patil, Mahesh Kumatalli, Prathapgouda Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, Subba Reddy and H Vishwanarh, Narayana Gowda and K Gopalaiah from JD(S) have reportedly submitted their resignations to speaker KR Ramesh’s secretary as he was not in the office.

Besides, 8 Coalition MLAs, senior Congress legislator also arrived at Vidhan Soudha and put in his papers. Speaking to reporters he said,” I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don’t know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman.” (Karnataka Crisis: BJP Not Behind Resignation of 2 Congress MLAs’, Claims BS Yeddyurappa)

He added,”I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and State minister DK Shivakumar have called a emergency meeting of Congress Bengaluru MLAs and Corporators later today. ” Nobody will resign, I had come to meet them (rebel MLAs)

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is currently in the United States. He is expected to arrive in Bengaluru in July 8, Monday.

Last week two Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi submitted their resignation to the speaker.

In his hand-written letter in Kannada, faxed to the office of Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar, Jarkiholi complained his party had “ignored” his seniority after dropping from the cabinet last year. “I have resigned as Gokak legislator for being ignored by the party and the coalition government,” IANS reported him as saying.

Meanwhile, Singh, a former BJP member who joined the Congress ahead of the assembly elections last year, had said he decided to resign over his demands, including creation of a separate Vijayangar district and cancellation of the nod for sale of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel in mine-rich Ballari district.

Notably, the resignations come at a time when cracks are seeming to appear in the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress coalition in the state. Last month, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda had claimed that mid-terms polls seemed imminent in Karnataka as he does not ‘know how long the coalition government in the state will last’.

“They said they will support us for five years, but look at their behaviour now. Our people are smart. There is no doubt that it (mid-term polls) will be held,” Deve Gowda had said.

However, the former prime minister later downplayed his comments, saying his remark was about the local body elections and not for the Assembly polls.