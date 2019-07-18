









New Delhi: In a breather for the embattled Karnataka coalition government, senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy has agreed to hold back his resignation and vote for the government during today’s trust vote.

“I will take part in the assembly session tomorrow and vote in favour of the party. I will continue to remain in the party and serve as MLA,” Reddy told news agency PTI.

The former minister is among the 13 rebel MLAs of Congress who tendered their resignations withdrawing their support to the 14-month-old Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka.

While Reddy withdrew his resignation letter hours before the trust vote, the other rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai were firm on not taking back their resignations or attending the session.

In what appeared to be a near-death for the state government, more than 16 lawmakers, including three from the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)), and two Independent legislators, resigned from the Assembly, leaving the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition tottering on the brink of collapse.

The survival of the Karnataka government hangs on the floor test which will decide whether the executive enjoys the confidence of the legislature. The Supreme Court on Wednesday had given liberty to Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to arrive at a decision within a timeframe. The apex also maintained that the 15 disgruntled Congress-JD(S) MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the assembly.

In the case if the resignations of the 15 rebel MLAs are accepted or if they remain absent from the Assembly, the coalition’s tally will plummet to 102 and the existing Congress-JD(S) government will topple.