Bengaluru: A ‘fake’ letter and fiery speeches comprised Monday’s activity on the floor of Karnataka’s Vidhan Soudha. Yet, the much-awaited trust vote exercise could not take place. Late in the evening, Speaker KR Ramesh adjourned the House till 10 AM on Tuesday.

Today, all discussions have to end by 4 PM so that the Chief Minister can wrap up his response by 5 PM and the trust vote can conclude by 6 PM, said reports.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed that a fake letter was being circulated on social media spreading rumours that he would be putting in his papers.

Calling it a “cheap level of publicity”, Kumaraswamy said his signature had been forged. “I got the information that I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. I don’t know who is waiting to become the CM. Someone has forged my signature and spread the same on social media. I’m shocked at the cheap level of publicity,” ANI reported him as having said.

#WATCH Karnataka: A letter seen kept on the table of CM HD Kumaraswamy at Vidhana Soudha, appearing to be his resignation letter. Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) says that the letter is fake. (Video source: Karnataka assembly output) pic.twitter.com/KPJs4cr1Z9 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Speaker K R Ramesh had appealed to the JDS-Congress government to honour its commitment and complete the floor test in the day itself. The Speaker added that the whips issued will apply to the rebel MLAs as well.

The Speaker has also called for a meeting today with the 15 rebel MLAs following the ruling coalition’s request that they be disqualified. Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, “The Speaker has served notice to rebel MLAs, giving them time till 11 AM tomorrow (Tuesday). The BJP is trying to convince them that they won’t be disqualified and they will be made ministers. As per the Constitution of India, you can’t be made a member once you’re disqualified.”

Meanwhile, Congress MLA HK Patil argued that it would be right to go for the floor test only after the Supreme Court decision on Tuesday at which the Speaker said, “Don’t push me to a point where I’ll have to take a decision without asking you. The consequences will be disastrous.”

Earlier, BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa had complained, “We didn’t protest when they (Congress-JDS) were speaking. Siddaramaiah, CM and you (Speaker) promised floor test on Monday. When our chief Whip was called, we stated we’ll be here till late night till all debates conclude. Please allow us to go ahead with the confidence motion.”

He had offered to stay “in the House till 12 AM” so as to “finish trust vote” on Monday itself. Even the Speaker had said that he was willing to sit there till midnight, if only to get the procedure completed.

However, by 11 PM, many legislators began protesting. Urban Development Minister UT Khader said, “Whatever it may be, we are not ready for a vote of confidence today. It is practically and humanly not possible.”

Some Congress MLAs cited diabetes and said they could not continue anymore and assured they could start as early as 9 AM on Tuesday. “Many of us, including BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa, are diabetic patients,” they had pleaded.