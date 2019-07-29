









Bengaluru: Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party came into power, BS Yediyurappa will face the crucial floor test today in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister on Sunday exuded confidence saying, “100%, I will prove majority.”

Yediyurappa staked the claim and was sworn in on July 26, three days after the 14-month old Congress-JD(S) coalition government fell after losing trust vote in Vidhan Soudha.

On Sunday, the Karnataka Speaker disqualified 14 more MLAs of the Congress-Janata Dal (secular) (JDS) rebel MLAs, raising the total to 17. All the disqualified legislators said that they would challenge Kumar’s decision in the Supreme Court on Monday.

In the meeting, Kumar also mentioned, “The disqualified MLAs cannot fight elections until the expiry of the term of the 15th assembly.” Kumar added that they would be barred from contesting even if there is a by-election on these seats.

Earlier, the Speaker had disqualified three rebel Congress MLAs under the anti-defection law. Speaking to reporters, Kumar had said that the resignation by the three MLAs — Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R Shankar — were “not voluntary and genuine”.

Following the disqualification of the rebel MLAs, the strength of the house (Vidhan Soudha) has reduced to 208. As a result, the BJP needs to acquire 104 votes to prove majority. Along with the support of one independent MLA, the party currently has 106 seats, keeping Yediyurappa’s position in a secured state.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa is also likely to pass the Finance Bill in today’s Vidhan Soudha meeting. The Chief Minister had been given time till July 31 for the same.